Laththi Day 1 Box Office Collection: A Regular Commercial Masala Film From Vishal That Collects Well!

Vishal's Laththi released yesterday. His best friend and actor Rana takes a new avatar as a producer with this film.

Laththi collected around 4 Crore gross in Tamil Nadu and 5 Crore gross worldwide on the first day of its release. The Vishal starrer has a much better opening than Nayanthara's Connect and is the leading movie across Tamil Nadu but its opening outside Tamilnadu is too weak. It had an advance booking Gross of 1 Crore which is better than other movies. The film is made on an overall budget of 25 Crores. Laththi is releasing on 400 screens in Tamil Nadu and 375 screens in Andhra Pradesh / Telangana. Laththi's pre-release booking collection at Tamil Nadu is 20.5 Crores and at Andhra Pradesh / Telangana it collected 4.5 Crores. Laththi will be a hit if it does 35 Crores worldwide in business.

Recently the trailer of this film was released and it became a trend. Vishal is playing the role of a police officer in the film. In this, Vishal, who lives happily with a wife and child, loses his police post due to some reasons.

#Vishal will be donating a part of #Laththi Box office collection to the farmers association. 👏👏



After that he rejoins the police department on his son's request. And in the film, he beats up the baddies with the lathi in his hand. Vishal shouts out the lines that if the higher officials ask the police to beat them with a lathi, it is not an order, but an offer.

In this trailer, Yuvan Shankar Raja's BGM has worked out on another level. The film is releasing in five languages namely Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

So this movie will be a big turning point in Vishal's film career. Vishal has been touring various states to promote the film. Actor Vishal, who toured Andhra Pradesh on the December 19th, received a huge welcome in colleges. Meanwhile, a new information has come out that Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has approached to meet actor Vishal.

Actor Vishal has been in cinema for the past 20 years. The 45-year-old actor got into a lot of controversies. Vishal's recent film Veeramey Vaagai Soodum, Enemy and Action films did not give the expected success.

He is very good actor who proved his mettle with brilliant performances in many films like Chellamey, Sandakozhi, Thimiru, Thamirabarani and Avan Ivan. But later he started concentrating more on commercial success rather than working on performance oriented films. Laththi looks promising like a good combination of both commercial elements and Vishal's performance. Though the box office collection for day 1 is good, it doesn't work for many film critics as a quality film.