Laththi Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download Within Few Hours Of Release!

Actor Vishal has been in cinema for the past 20 years. The 45-year-old actor got into a lot of controversies. Vishal's recent film Veeramey Vaagai Soodum, Enemy and Action films did not give the expected success. Thus, Vishal is hoping the film Laththi, which is being released worldwide today.

He is very good actor who proved his mettle with brilliant performances in many films like Chellamey, Sandakozhi, Thimiru, Thamirabarani and Avan Ivan. But later he started concentrating more on commercial success rather than working on performance oriented films. Laththi looks promising like a good combination of both commercial elements and Vishal's performance. Hope he comes back to the track after 6 consecutive flops with this film. Let's wish actor Vishal and producer Rana for a great success with Laththi.

Within hours of the film's theatrical release, several illegal websites started circulating pirated links to the Laththi movie. These pirated links are all over the internet, being shared by social media sites and personal accounts. The links allow one to watch the content in them or to download the entire film for free. The cinematic experience is entirely different from watching the content through these links. However, no amount of measures taken by the cops and Producers Council could contain piracy.

Vishal, who has faced a series of failures, is coming back with the film Lathi, directed by Vinod Kumar, with the intention of giving a much needed success. The film is releasing today and Vishal is eagerly waiting to make his mark with this film. His best friend and actor Rana takes a new avatar as a producer with this film.

Recently the trailer of this film was released and it became a trend. Vishal is playing the role of a police officer in the film. In this, Vishal, who lives happily with a wife and child, loses his police post due to some reasons.

After that he rejoins the police department on his son's request. And in the film, he beats up the baddies with the lathi in his hand. Vishal shouts out the lines that if the higher officials ask the police to beat them with a lathi, it is not an order, but an offer.

In this trailer, Yuvan Shankar Raja's BGM has worked out on another level. The film is releasing in five languages namely Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

In such a situation, his film Laththi is leaked on the internet. Vishal is well known for his protests and strict actions against piracy. Let's see if he jumps into action and show the power of his 'laththi charge' against these illegal sites.