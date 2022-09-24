Legendary Actor Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu Join Hands With Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi For His Upcoming Film

Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu is making a comeback to the Tamil film industry after a long gap. He completed his portions in upcoming films Naai Sekar Returns and Maamannan. Recently, he visited Tiruchendur Murugan temple and media people surrounded him as usual. When they asked him for new and exclusive updates about his upcoming projects, he replied with a smiling face "I'm doing a film with Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi after completing my portions in Chandramukhi-2."

Vijay Sethupathi on the other hand is silently doing 3 big projects in Hindi. Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan directed by Atlee, an untitled project with Katrina Kaif and a web series directed by Raj & DK. In Tamil, he completed Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir and an untitled film directed by Ponram. Coming back to this film with Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu and Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi together, a huge expectation is already created and fans of both the actors are curious to know who is directing the two legends of Tamil cinema in his film. There are also talks about Gautham Vasudev Menon and Nalan Kumarasamy directing Vadivelu for their next film. As per some reports from the industry, probability for Nalan Kumarasamy is too high to do a film with the two great actors in his upcoming film. Nalan is a die-hard fan of Vadivelu and he already worked twice with Vijay Sethupathi in Soodhu Kavvum and Kaadhalum Kadanthu Pogum. Nalan Kumarasamy told in an interview with a media portal that he wrote Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum keeping Vadivelu in mind.

Considering all these factors, it will definitely be a celebration for the audience of Tamil cinema if Nalan Kumarasamy is directing this film with Vadivelu and Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead roles. Both the actors have a great spontaneity and they are well-known for improvisation on the sets. Kumarasamy is a brilliant writer and his sense of humour is just amazing. Imagine the level of fun with the two great performers together on big screens. It will be a sure shot blockbuster!