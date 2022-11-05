Legendary Music Composer Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja To Perform At The Grand Viduthalai Movie Audio Launch Event!

It
has
been
reported
that
Maestro
Ilaiyaraaja
will
be
performing
at
the
grand
audio
launch
event
of
Vetrimaaran's
upcoming
film
Viduthalai.
Vetrimaaran
is
one
of
the
leading
directors
of
Tamil
cinem.
His
next
film
Viduthalai
stars
actors
Vijay
Sethupathi,
Suri,
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,
Rajeev
Menon,
Prakash
Raj
and
others.
Iconic
music
director
Ilaiyaraaja
has
composed
the
music
for
this
film.
As
Vetrimaaran
is
teaming
up
with
Ilaiyaraaja
for
the
first
time
in
his
15-year
cinema
career,
the
expectations
for
this
film
is
already
too
high.
In
this
situation,
the
movie
production
team
is
planning
to
conduct
the
audio
release
event
of
this
film
in
a
grand
way.
According
to
the
information
released,
the
audio
launch
event
of
the
film
Viduthalai
is
planned
on
January
17,
2023
in
a
grand
manner
at
Chennai
Nehru
Stadium.
The
additional
information
is
that
Isaignani
Ilaiyaraaja
is
going
to
perform
not
only
the
songs
of
the
film
Viduthalai,
but
also
the
songs
that
have
been
released
in
his
music
and
received
huge
response.
The
entire
film
crew
including
Vijay
Sethupathi,
Suri,
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,
Rajeev
Menon
and
Prakash
Raj
are
going
to
attend
this
event.
Along
with
them,
arrangements
are
in
progress
to
bring
in
many
big
names
including
actors
Dhanush
and
Sivakarthikeyan
as
special
guests
for
the
concert.
Raja's
music
shows
have
been
well
received
by
people
so
far.
Earlier,
Ilaiyaraaja
had
performed
on
stage
at
the
audio
launch
event
of
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon's
film
Neethane
En
Pon
Vasantham
in
the
same
way.