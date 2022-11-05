Legendary Music Composer Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja To Perform At The Grand Viduthalai Movie Audio Launch Event!

It has been reported that Maestro Ilaiyaraaja will be performing at the grand audio launch event of Vetrimaaran's upcoming film Viduthalai.

Vetrimaaran is one of the leading directors of Tamil cinem. His next film Viduthalai stars actors Vijay Sethupathi, Suri, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajeev Menon, Prakash Raj and others. Iconic music director Ilaiyaraaja has composed the music for this film. As Vetrimaaran is teaming up with Ilaiyaraaja for the first time in his 15-year cinema career, the expectations for this film is already too high. In this situation, the movie production team is planning to conduct the audio release event of this film in a grand way.

According to the information released, the audio launch event of the film Viduthalai is planned on January 17, 2023 in a grand manner at Chennai Nehru Stadium. The additional information is that Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja is going to perform not only the songs of the film Viduthalai, but also the songs that have been released in his music and received huge response.

The entire film crew including Vijay Sethupathi, Suri, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajeev Menon and Prakash Raj are going to attend this event. Along with them, arrangements are in progress to bring in many big names including actors Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan as special guests for the concert. Raja's music shows have been well received by people so far. Earlier, Ilaiyaraaja had performed on stage at the audio launch event of Gautham Vasudev Menon's film Neethane En Pon Vasantham in the same way.