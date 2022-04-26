LightsCameraJosh: Top Content Creators Have A Blast At Josh's Biggest Meetup In Tamil Nadu

Josh, Dailyhunt's short video app has been the talk of the town right from its inception. From being a one-stop place for the audience to satisfy their entertainment buds with viral videos belonging to different genres and languages to giving rising stars an ideal platform to put their best foot forward and achieve their dreams, the app has hit the ball straight out of the park with its long list of achievements.

Further, Josh has joined hands with some of the most popular brands in the country to create mint-fresh content which caters to every taste of the audience. Apart from all these unparalleled offerings, Josh is also known for hosting exciting events which gives its content creators a chance to enjoy and thrive.

After the highly successful #LightsCameraJosh events in Hyderabad and Gurugram, Josh recently hosted another blockbuster creator meet and greet in Tamil Nadu. It was graced by 300+ content creators, influencers and top celebrities. The unique gathering gave community creators an opportunity to team up with other creators and influencers.

Some of the celebrity Josh influencers who made their presence felt at the event include the following names-

Parvati Nair

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/6ed56b0d-dfbd-440d-a58e-a6d448ec34d0?u=0x4be788c131687ba2

Actor Senthil

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/b39fb646-2073-4af7-b855-c34e71c6af15

GP Muthu

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/8f24b27a-8661-4237-9528-8e50ada0888f

Nandita Swetha

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/5cdbcd43-94f8-44d6-895c-a357338a3405

Biglee Murali

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/76aa5a28-38b6-4044-8b0b-8540ba8fea3c

KPY Bala

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/5dd27825-0c1f-413f-ba38-63a27bc635c5

The Josh influencers got a massive stage to showcase their talent, a glam room to get ready for the event and content creation zones to create fun content and interact with the media. Speaking about the highlights of #LightsCameraJosh meetup, the stage was lit by breathtaking performances of creators, award ceremonies and spellbinding Tron dance acts.

Everybody got a chance to interact with each other, meet their account managers and discuss their upcoming plans and campaigns of Josh. It was a glitzy event where the DJ played some chartbuster music and the guests feasted on some yummy delicacies. At the end of the day, the creators returned home with plenty of memories and surprise giveaways.

Want to be a part of such happening events? Well, it's just a click away! Join Josh app right now.