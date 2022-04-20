LightsCameraJosh: Top Josh Content Creators Gear Up For The Biggest Meetup In Tamil Nadu

Dailyhunt's Josh, one of India's top-notch short video apps, has garnered a solid fan base within a short period of time with its clutter-breaking content which caters to the diverse tastes of the audience.

From providing them with entertaining viral videos at just a click away to giving young talents a platform to put their best creative foot forward, Josh has brought a new wave in the content creation market. Launched in 2020, the app has given everyone plenty of reasons to rejoice.

Besides all these achievements, another reason why Josh continues to rule over hearts is because of its unique creations which focuses on growth as well as entertainment. One of its events that has been a talking point is #LightsCameraJosh.

Aimed at breaking stereotypes and bringing influencers from different segments under one roof, it creates a bridge between budding creators and star creators. After tasting roaring success in Hyderabad and Gurugram, #LightsCameraJosh is back with a new edition and this time, the audience down south is in for a treat at the below venue.

Venue- Ideal Beach Resort, Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu

Date- April 23, 2022

Time- 4 to 10 pm

The #LightsCameraJosh Tamil Nadu edition will provide an opportunity for creators to collaborate and perform on the grand stage to showcase their talent. The event will see the participation of 200+ creators with a collective clout of 20M on Instagram. Here are the names of some of the celebrity Josh influencers who will be part of #LightsCameraJosh Tamil.

1. Gp Muthu

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/8f24b27a-8661-4237-9528-8e50ada0888f

2. Gayathri Shan

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/8deaa078-f8b7-4fc0-b38e-76a60db1e6f9

3. Biglee Murali

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/76aa5a28-38b6-4044-8b0b-8540ba8fea3c

4. KPY Bala

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/5dd27825-0c1f-413f-ba38-63a27bc635c5

Top Tamil content creators like Nandha, Nagarajsangeeth, Pavishan, Keerthana, Siva Shiva, Sramkrrish, Alisha, Priyamathi, Raj, Soundarya and Megan will also make their presence felt at the event.

#LightsCameraJosh Tamil will kick-start with a grand welcome for the Josh influencers. A pre-function area will be allocated for content creation and collaboration. There will be media interactions and interview opportunities as well. From dazzling at the red carpet to posing for the paparazzi, #LightsCameraJosh will be a glittery affair with celebrity appearances. The creators will get a chance to have a ball at the glam room and shake a leg to the chartbuster music played by the DJ. They will also be treated to some lip-smacking food and beverages. Last but not the least, there are also some surprise getaways in store for them.

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting event.