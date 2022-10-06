Lokesh Rajendran Of Marmadesam Fame Dies By Suicide

Lokesh Rajendran, a television actor, was found dead yesterday. The 34-year-old actor is believed to have committed suicide. The police have stated that the actor had a drinking problem, and was found sleeping at the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) a few times. The actor is survived by his wife and two children, and it is believed that family issues were the reason he developed an addiction. The police have filed a case under Section 174 of the CrPC.

A police office is believed to have made statement on the matter. As per the statement Lokesh was seen at the bus terminus on Monday, and was observed to be in discomfort. An ambulance was called and the police were alerted. On Tuesday night, the actor died at the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.

Lokesh and his wife were not in good terms, according to his father. Lokesh's wife had served a divorce notice a few days back. His father had seen him on Friday, for the last time. The actor apparently asked for some money which he received, and told his father that he was planning to become an editor.

Lokesh is known for his roles as a child artist. He played the younger version of Raasu, the lead character in Marmadesam. The challenging character demanded a lot of emotional maturity, and Lokesh had delivered a great performance. It is ironical that someone who had that kind of strength at that age would meet such an end.

May his soul rest in peace!

For people in distress help available at- KIRAN (1800-599-0019), Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.