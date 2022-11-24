Love Today Director Pradeep Ranganathan’s Ilanthapazham Making Video Goes Viral!

Pradeep Ranganathan, the actor and director of the film, has revealed how the scene in Love Today was filmed on his social media page.

"Is this your game?", fans made fun of Love Today director Pradeep Ranganathan. While the movie Love Today has not yet released in any OTT platform, the HD print of the movie was released a few days ago, shocking the fans and the movie crew.

Love Today directed by Pradeep Ranganathan was released on November 4, 2022. Celebrated by 2K Kids, the film starred Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana, Sathyaraj, Radhika, Yogi Babu, Raveena Ravi, Ajeeth and others. The film, which had music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, was said to have been made at a cost of Rs 10 crores. But it has surprised the Kollywood film industry by crossing Rs 50 crores in the collection. It is also dubbed and ready for the release in Telugu.

Pradeep Ranganathan, who started his screen career with a short film in the early days, has asked the help of many celebrities from the film industry for supporting and promoting his short films. In that way, Pradeep Ranganathan has requested actor Premji Amaren to watch and share the You Tube link of his short film if he like it. This tweet was sent to Premji in 2014. Actor Premji has now asked Pradeep Ranganathan through a tweet from his official Twitter handle, "Sir, give me a chance in your next film." This tweet posted by Premji by sharing Pradeep Ranganathan's old tweet got viral few days back.

On the other hand, Pradeep Ranganathan got into a lot of controversy when the netizens took back all the posts he posted on social media during his college days. After that he quit Facebook saying, "I made a mistake, we all grow and learn with age, I tried to correct it. I try to become a better person every day."

Now Pradeep is again trending in social media. There is a scene in the film where both Ajeeth and Ivana are reeling for the song 'Ilanthapazham' which was featured in the Vijay starrer Madurey. This particular scene received great response from fans. Director Pradeep Ranganathan shared a video of how the scene was shot. After seeing this, the fans are commenting that this is all your game and Pradeep, you will surely become a big star some day.