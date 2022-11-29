Love Today: Ivana To Meet Her Fans At Alwarpet, Chennai, On Nov 30

Love Today has been an enormous success that was completely unpredicted. The film has gotten heaps of praise from the audience and people have been watching the film multiple times and are tweeting about the same. The film was recently released in Telugu as well and it's doing really well at the Telugu box office.

Ivana, the female lead of the film has been actively meeting up with her fans and media, as part of the promotions, and celebrations of the success. Today, November 29, she attended a fan festival organized by Behindwoods, at their office in Chennai. The event started at 11 in the morning, and entry was free. Ivana shared a video of the gathering on her Instagram page.

There is another meet-up with fans that she will attend tomorrow, November 30. The event location is Medai - The Stage, at Alwarpet, at 3 in the evening. This event is organized by Galatta team. Since there is no mention of an entry fee or registration, it can be expected that entry to this event will be free as well.

Ivana is the screen name of Aleena Shaji, who was a child actor in Malayalam. She was introduced to the Tamil film industry in the 2018 film Naachiyaar, directed by Bala. In Naachiyaar, Ivana played a pregnant young girl, Arasi, who tries to escape her uncle and his men, as they try to force her into an abortion. Arasi's partner meanwhile is stuck in a juvenile home. The police officers handling their cases played by Jyothika and Venkatesh, try to help them out. Ivana had performed the role with such excellence that the Tamil audience owned her right away.

Ivana then appeared in the 2019 film Hero, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Arjun Sarja, and Kalyani Priyadarshan among others. She played Mathi, a girl who is eager and ambitious to pursue education in the Engineering field. She later gets into trouble due to some forces that fake patent documents and claim ownership of an invention that she made.

Ivana's ability to perform, and the monumental success of Love Today, promise us that we have another powerhouse performer for our industry in the coming years.