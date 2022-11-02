Love Today: What To Expect From Pradeep Ranganathan's Acting Debut

Pradeep Ranganathan created history with unexpected box office numbers with his debut directorial Comali, and now he is back with his film Love Today. Pradeep makes his acting debut with this film, and he plays the male lead in the story.

The trailer gave us a gist of the plot which is as follows. A couple approaches the girl's father for approval and the father poses a challenge to the couple. The two have to exchange their phones and have access to everything that the other has kept private in the safety of their phones. This leads to the two finding out things about the other that drive them mad, and how they get past the issues is the plot of the film.

The film, which releases on November 4, Friday, stars Ivana as the female lead. Pradeep Ranganathan has written, directed, and starred in the film. The film's supporting cast includes Radhika Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, and Vijay Varadharaj among others. Dinesh Purushothaman is the cinematographer, and Pradeep Ragav is the editor. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the film's music.

Comali was a fun film. It dealt with a simple question of what would happen if a '90s kid went into a coma before he finishes school and woke up years later. The film explored the various possible situations that could result from this event and exploited the potential comedic spaces well.

Similarly, this film would probably explore the possible issues that could arise when one goes through things that their partner hasn't already shared with them. The film is likely to rely on humour to keep it moving.

Recent Tamil filmmakers are increasingly taking an interest in the contemporary relationship issue that is commonly referred to as "the boy bestie problem." It seems that many modern Tamil men are unhappy about their partners having a close male friend. And this is becoming a running gag in many recent Tamil films that deal with romantic relationships.

This film seems to be talking about the issue from both ends of the conflict. The actor-director in a recent interview said that he wanted to talk about the corresponding male traits that irk women in a romantic relationship and wanted to keep things balanced.