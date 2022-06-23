Maamanithan Twitter Review: All The Tweets You Must Go Through Before Booking Your Tickets For Maamanithan!

The
epic
pairing
of
Vijay
Sethupathi
and
Gayathrie
Shankar
is
back
in
Seenu
Ramasamy's
directorial
Maamanithan.
The
movie
is
about
a
happy
family
of
four
in
a
village
including
two
children.
Vijay
Sethupathi
portrayed
the
role
of
Radha
Krishnan,
an
auto
driver
and
a
dutiful
father
who
longs
for
his
children
to
have
access
to
good
quality
education.
Gayathrie
is
seen
as
Ambalika,
his
wife.
The
challenges
the
couple
face
as
parents
and
as
man
and
wife
are
depicted
in
the
film,
directed
by
Seenu
Ramasamy.
Check
out
what
Twitterati
has
to
say
about
Vijay
Sethupathi
starrer
Maamanithan,
which
hit
the
screens
this
week
The
movie
was
shot
across
Madurai,
Kerala
and
then
Varanasi
in
a
time
span
of
60
days.
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja
produced
the
film
under
his
YSR
Films
Private
Limited
banner
and
composed
music
and
background
score
for
Maamanithan,
in
association
with
Ilaiyaraaja.
M
Sukumar
cranked
the
camera
for
the
film
that
is
edited
by
Sreekar
Prasad.
Lyrics
for
the
songs
in
the
film
are
penned
by
Pa
Vijay
and
Karunakaran
together.
Maamanithan
marks
the
first
collaboration
of
Ilaiyaraaja
and
his
sons
Karthik
Raja
and
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja.
The
film
stars
Guru
Somasundaram,
Shaji
Chen,
KPC
Lalitha,
Jewel
Mary
among
others.
