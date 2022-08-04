Maamanithan: Vijay Sethupathi's Film Bags Top Honour At Tokyo Film Awards!

Maamanithan, the recently released Vijay Sethupathi starrer had impressed both the audiences and film industry members with its making and performances. Now, the Seenu Ramasamy directorial has now made the Tamil film industry proud by winning the award for Best Asian Film at the prestigious Tokyo Film Awards 2022.

The exciting update was revealed by the director himself, with a Twitter post. He thanked the entire cast and crew of Maamanithan with a special message which reads: "Category ( Best Asian Film) Golden Winner. Happy to share our #Maamanithan feature film Won Tokyo Film Awards 2022. Thanks to producer @thisisysr @ilaiyaraaja @VijaySethuOffl @SGayathrie @shajichen @sreekar_prasad @mynnasukumar @studio9_suresh @CtcMediaboy @onlynikil"

Maamanithan, which is a social drama, marked Vijay Sethupathi's fifth collaboration with director Seenu Ramasamy. The film focuses on the central character Radhakrishnan, played by Vijay Sethupathi, and his life journey. Gayathrie Shankar played the female lead in the project, thus sharing the screen with the National award-winning actor once again. Maamanithan hit the theatres on June 24, this year, after getting delayed for over five years.

The social drama has featured an extensive star cast including late KPAC Lalitha, Shaji Chen, Guru Somasundaram, Ganja Karuppu, Jewel Mary, Anikha, Manasvi Kottachi, Saravana Sakthi, and others. Director Seenu Ramasamy himself penned the script for the film, which is bankrolled by famous musician Yuvan Shankar Raja. The producer himself composed the music, along with his illustrious father Ilaiyaraaja. M Sukumar is the DOP. A Sreekar Prasad handled the editing.