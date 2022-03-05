Maamannan: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Udayanidhi-Keerthy-Fahadh Project

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil, and veteran actor Vadivelu are all set to share the screen in Maamannan, the upcoming Mari Selvaraj directorial. The project had an official launch on March 4, Friday, where the team members revealed the title and main cast and crew. Expectations are riding high on Maamanann, which marks Mari Selvaraj's comeback after the highly acclaimed Karnan.

Even though the makers have not revealed any further details regarding the plotline or genre of Maamannan, the first look poster suggests that the movie might be a period drama. AR Rahman, the celebrated musician has been roped in to compose the songs and original score for the multi-starrer.

According to the sources close to Maamannan, Udhayanidhi Stalin is appearing as the protagonist in the Mari Selvaraj directorial. Fahadh Faasil, on the other hand, is said to be playing the lead antagonist. Keerthy Suresh is appearing as the female lead in the much-awaited project, while Vadivelu will be seen in a pivotal role.

Director Mari Selvaraj, who is all excited about his third outing in cinema, shared the first look poster on his official social media pages and wrote: "எனது மூன்றாவது படைப்பு 🖤🖤🖤 நன்றியும் அன்பும் @arrahman Udhaystalin sir ⁦@RedGiantMovies_⁩@KeerthyOfficial

@thenieswar @editorselva @kabilanchelliah #Vadivelu #FahadhFaasil"