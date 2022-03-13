Maaran: Dhanush & Director Karthick Naren's Fallout Affected The Film, Says Reports

Maaran, the Dhanush starrer was released on Disney + Hotstar on March 11, Friday after a long wait. The investigative thriller has been receiving negative reviews and has been brutally trolled by the netizens for its weak making. Now, the reports close to Maaran suggest that the project was affected by the major fallout that happened between Dhanush and director Karthick Naren.

Yes, you read it right. The reports regarding the duo's alleged fallout started doing rounds after Karthick Naren posted a cryptic message on his official social media handle. The young filmmaker took to his Instagram story and wrote "Rightu ! Unmaiya aprom solraen !!! (Right! I'll tell you the truth later)," after he was brutally trolled by the Dhanush fans for the debacle of Maaran. But Karthick Naren deleted the story, later.

Now, the rumourmills suggest that Dhanush and Karthick Naren had creative differences and ego clashes after Maaran started rolling. This eventually led to a major fallout between the actor-director duo. Following this incident, Karthick Naren was sidelined, and Dhanush roped in Subramaniam Siva, the director of Thiruda Thirudi, to "ghost-direct" the film and finish the pending portions.