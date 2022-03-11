Maaran Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

After Jagame Thandhiram and Atrangi Re, Dhanush's Maaran has released on a popular OTT platform skipping theatrical release. The film featuring Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady released on March 11 and is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Directed by Karthick Naren, the political action thriller was supposed to release in theatres, however, owing to the pandemic and releases of other films, the makers opted for an OTT release. Well, the film has also become the latest victim of piracy. Reportedly, Maaran has been leaked online on various piracy based websites which might now impact the film's viewership.

Fans are surely agitated with the new development and have been expressing their concern over the leak of Dhanush's latest, like his previous two films, within hours of their release. Not just that, a lot of Kollywood films have been getting leaked online, including theatrical releases. Film like Valimai, Annaatthe, Doctor, Jai Bhim, Hey Sinamika, Mahaan and Maanaadu were leaked online. Not just that, the freshly released film Etharkkum Thunindhavan starring Suriya and Priyanka Arul Mohan also fell prey to piracy. Well, leak of films has surely become a headache for directors and producers of the Kollywood , and it is to be seen if they come up with a solution for the same in near future.

Notably, Maaran's HD version has been leaked on the internet.

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Maaran also stars Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Ramki, Jayaprakash, Aadukalam Naren, Bose Venkat, Mahendran and Ameer. Cinematographer Vivekanand Santhosham, editor GK Prasanna and music composer GV Prakash Kumar are part of the technical crew.

Talking about the film's response, Maaran has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Dhanush's intense acting chops and high voltage action sequences are the high points of the film.