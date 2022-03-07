Maaran Release Date And Time On Disney+ Hotstar, Here Are All The Details!

Actor Dhanush is all set to present his very next film Maaran. The film will mark his third project to release on an OTT platform after Jagame Thandhiram and Atrangi Re (Bollywood). Notably, both films were released on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar respectively. As for Maaran, the action thriller will hit Disney+ Hotstar on March 11. Though an official confirmation is awaited about the release timing of the entertainer, reports suggest that the film will be out at 12 am. Let us tell you that the leading man's previous OTT ventures received a lukewarm response from the audiences and therefore, all eyes are now on Maaran, with many hoping it to be a huge hit.

According to reports, the film follows an investigative journalist Mathi Maaran (Dhanush), who gets into trouble when he publishes a news article that exposes the bitter truth of a widely admired politician. Written and directed by Karthick Naren, the film has screenplay and dialogues co-written by writer duo Suhas-Sharfu. Earlier, lyricist Vivek's inclusion was also announced by the makers, but he later opted out of the project owing to creative differences, which he recently confirmed in his tweet.

Backed by TG Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under Sathya Jyothi Films banner, the film features Master actress Malavika Mohanan as the female lead. Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Ramki, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, Mahendran, Ameer, Ilavarasu, Jayaprakasd and Bose Venkat among others make up the key cast of Maaran.

Formerly titled #D43, the film is presented by TG Thyagarajan. Notably, the film will have a stiff contest with Suriya's upcoming Etharkkum Thunindhavan which is releasing on March 10. Unlike Maaran, ET will release in theatres. GV Prakash Kumar has composed songs for the Dhanush-starrer.

Talking about the leading man's upcoming films, he has The Gray Man (Hollywood), Thiruchithrambalam, Naane Varuven, Vaathi/Sir in the pipeline.