Maaveeran Update: Sivakarthikeyan Reeling Under The Failure of Prince Asks Madonne To Reshoot; No Says The Lat

Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film, an out-and-out action entertainer titled Maaveeran, under the direction of Madonne Ashwin, Mandela fame, is now in trouble.

According to the Kollywood birdie, creative differences have cropped up between the actor and director owing to the former's suggestion to reshoot a couple of scenes. Following the failure of his last film, a bilingual titled Prince, written and directed by Anudeep KV, Sivakarthikeyan is keen on making some edits to his upcoming film. While discussing the same with Madonne, things have not gone down well between both of them.

Now, the film's fate is hanging midair due to these issues. It is learned that Madonne Ashwin is stubborn on his word- no reshoot of any scenes. But SK, who gave a hatrick Rs 100 Crore films, is worried about his graph, after the performance of Prince at the box office.

Maaveeran stars Aditi Shankar as the female protagonist alongside SK. The film also stars Mysskin, Saritha, and Yogi Babu among others as pivotal characters.

Arun Viswa is producing the film under the Shanthi Talkies banner. Vidhu Ayyanna is cranking the camera while Kumar Gangappan is looking over the Art Direction. Phoenix Prabhu is the stunt choreographer of the movie and Dinesh Manoharan is incharge of the entire cast's costumes.

The movie is aiming to release all over the world in the summer of 2023. Further details about any developments are awaited.