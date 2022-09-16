Maayon Bags The Best Mythological Thriller Feature Film Award At The Toronto International Film Festival 2022

Maayon featuring Sibi Sathyaraj released worldwide on June 24, 2022. The story of the film is about the powerful ancient temple of Pallikonda Krishna at the Maayon hills. There is a treasure in the secret room of the temple. Sibi Sathyaraj, Hareesh Peradi and KS Ravikumar work in the Archaeological Survey of India. Sibi Sathyaraj in association with Hareesh Peradi tries to loot the treasure without the knowledge of the government. There is a superstitious belief about the temple that nobody should go inside it after sunset and if someone tries to go inside they will become mad. Whether they managed to get the treasure or not is the crux of the story.

Director Arun Mozhi Manickam who is also the producer of the film, didn't stop with the theatrical release. He took Maayon to film festivals across the globe and it proved its mettle at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival 2022, by bagging The Best Mythological Thriller Feature Film Award. Announcing the same, the official Twitter handle of Double Meaning Productions tweeted, "We are delighted and grateful to announce that Maayon has been awarded as the Best Mythological Thriller Feature film at The Toronto International Film Festival 2022."

The film also speaks a lot about the temple's architecture and the art direction department has done a fantastic job in designing the sculptures of the temple. It automatically gives a grand visual to the audience. Legendary music director Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja composed the music for Maayon with a much needed devotional touch. 'Maayonae Manivanna' song was an instant hit in the album and it gives goosebumps every time you listen to the wonderful music arrangement. Ilaiyaraaja also wrote the lyrics for the entire album and his contribution to this film is tremendous. Though the computer graphics was not up to the mark, cinematography covered it really well with brilliant shot selection. Hats off to Double Meaning Productions and the entire team who worked hard for this wonderful film.