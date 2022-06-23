Maayon review, maayon twitter review is out,sibiraj maayon audience review, maayon audience review is out, Ta

Maayon
is
a
mythological
thriller
film
featuring
Sibi
Sathyaraj
as
the
main
protagonist.
The
movie
is
about
an
archaeological
team
that
is
assigned
to
research
an
ancient
temple
headed
by
a
tactful
archaeologist.
The
team
embarks
on
a
quest
of
exploration
unraveling
the
mystery
around
the
mythological
folklore.
The
team
is
challenged
in
every
forward
step
they
take
in
the
form
of
traps,
treachery,
and
many
twists.
How
the
team
led
by
the
protagonist
makes
it
out
of
the
situation
is
all
about
Maayon.
The
movie
is
an
Ilaiyaraja
musical
thriller.
Movie
buffs
who
have
watched
the
movie
have
shared
their
opinion
on
Maayon.
Read
their
tweets
here:
Tanya
Ravichandran,
Radha
Ravi,
KS
Ravikumar,
Bagavathi
Perumal,
Hareesh
Peradi,
and
Arash
Shah
are
part
of
the
cast
among
others.
The
movie
is
directed
by
N
Kishore
and
has
a
screenplay
by
Arun
Mozhi
Manickam.
The
cinematography
of
Maayon
is
handled
by
Ram
Prasad.
Maayon
is
edited
by
Ram
Pandian
and
Kondalarao.
Arun
Mozhi
Manickam,
who
composed
the
screenplay
for
the
film,
produced
Maayon
under
his
Double
Meaning
Productions.
Maayon
has
been
in
production
for
more
than
two
years
and
the
theatrical
release
got
delayed
due
to
the
pandemic.
The
production
was
completed
in
January
2019.
The
movie