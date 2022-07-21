Maha Twitter Review: Tweets About Hansika's Film That You Should Read!

Hansika Motwani and Silambarasan starrer crime mystery thriller directed by UR Jameel, Maha, has finally hit the screens after a long delay on July 22. The movie is a story about how a cop cracks the case of a young girl's murderer.

Maha is Hansika's 50th film and has Silambarasan playing an extended cameo in it. The movie's teaser was released in June 2021, and the film underwent several postponements until hitting the big screen today.

STR will be portraying the character of Malik in the film. Actor Srikanth, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Sujith Shanker, Saam Shetty, Khalid Abu, Mahat Raghavendra, and Ashwini are the film's prominent cast among others. UR Jameel worked as the film's director, composed its story and provided dialogues and screenplay. M Ghibran scored the film's soundtrack.

Check out the film's trailer here

A few enthusiastic moviegoers have watched Maha and had shared their opinion on the film all over social media through their handles. Here are a few tweets about Hansika's Maha film.

..The movie also depicts the strong relationship and bonding between a mother and her daughter. Hansika has performed exceptionally in her 50th film, going by the film's trailer.