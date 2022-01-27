Mahaan: First Look Poster Of Bobby Simha As Sathyavan Out!

Ahead of the release of Mahaan- one of the most anticipated movies of the year, the creators shared a first look poster of popular actor Bobby Simha's character ' Sathyavan', from the movie.

Vikram-Starrer Mahaan is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, and stars Dhruv Vikram, Bobby Simha and Simran in pivotal roles. Mahaan will premiere worldwide exclusively on Prime Video starting February 10 and will also be available in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. In Kannada, the film will be titled Maha Purusha.

Mahaan is the story of a man whose family leaves him when he strays from the path of ideological living in his search for personal freedom. However, as he realizes his ambitions, he also misses the presence of his son in his life. Having fulfilled his dream of becoming a billionaire, does life give him a second chance to be a father? This story is about how his life goes through an unexpected series of events in this thrilling, action-packed journey.