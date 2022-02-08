Mahaan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

The latest Tamil film Mahaan is Chiyaan Vikram's maiden post pandemic release. The film featuring Dhruv Vikram was released on Thursday (February 10) on Amazon Prime Video. Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the action thriller has become the latest film to be leaked online. The film has been leaked on infamous piracy based websites including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz, and that too in high definition quality, which might now hinder its viewership on the OTT Platform.

This is not the first time when a Tamil film released on a streaming platform has leaked online within hours of its release. Earlier, OTT and theatrical releases like Jai Bhim, Maanaadu, Annaatthe, Master, Doctor, Karnan, Jagame Thandhiram and Thalaivi fell prey to piracy likewise.

Coming back to Mahaan, the film has been getting mixed responses from the audiences. Apart from the acting chops of Chiyaan, Dhruv and Simran, what has also caught the attention of cine buffs is the gripping storyline. Well, recently during his interaction with media for the promotion of the film, Vikram revealed that with Mahaan he realized that his understanding and methodology of acting and working were far different from that of his son's. Talking about the same, he said, "Initially, I thought I should teach him acting. But I soon found out he was doing something else entirely. He does it without even knowing it. The subtlety that he exhibits is so different. As they say, run with the horses and hunt with the hounds, I just try to keep up with my previous generation and current generation."

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studio, the film also has Simran, Bobby Simha, Vani Bhojan, Sananth, Vettai Muthukumar, Deepak Paramesh, Aadukalam Naren and others appearing in supporting roles.