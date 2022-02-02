Mahaan Release Date And Time On Amazon Prime Video, Here’s All We Know

Not too long ago, makers of Chiyaan Vikram-Dhruv Vikram's upcoming film Mahaan announced the film's release date. Although the action thriller was expected to release on the big screens, the team decided to drop the project digitally on Amazon Prime Video. The film will be streaming on the popular video platform from February 10. Though an official confirmation is awaited, ongoing buzz suggests that Mahaan will start streaming from 12 am.

As per Amazon Prime Video, the film's story is about a 'man whose family leaves him when he strays from the path of ideological living in his search for personal freedom. However, as he realizes his ambitions he also misses the presence of his son in his life'. The film's teaser was released on Monday (January 31). The 2-minute-8-second video introduced Vikram's character in the film- Gandhi Mahaan, who is demanded to embrace Gandhian beliefs by his father but ends up being a man of his own convictions. Though Dhruv makes a 'blink and miss' appearance in the teaser, seems like the film will also discuss the strained relationship between fathers and sons.

Mahaan is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film marks his fourth directorial venture to release digitally after Jagame Thandhiram and anthologies- Putham Pudhu Kaalai and Navarasa. Produced by SS Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studio, the Vikram-starrer has Simran, Vani Bhojan, Bobby Simha, Sananth and Deepak Paramesh in supporting roles. Mahaan marks Vikram-Dhruv's first on-screen collaboration.

Speaking about the leading man's upcoming releases, Vikram has Cobra, Ponniyin Selvan and Dhruva Natchathiram in the pipeline.