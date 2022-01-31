    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mahaan Teaser Featuring Vikram And Dhruv Vikram Out!

      By
      |

      Ahead of the premiere of Vikram's 60th movie- Mahaan, on February 10, Prime Video just launched the teaser of this highly anticipated action thriller. The intense teaser gives a glimpse into the action-packed universe of Mahaan that promises to entertain its viewers with its gripping storyline.

      Mahaan

      From the teaser one can expect an intense narrative spinning out of friendship, rivalry and play of fate.

      Mahaan Second Single 'Evanda Enaku' Custody Out!Mahaan Second Single 'Evanda Enaku' Custody Out!

      Mahaan: First Look Poster Of Bobby Simha As Sathyavan Out!Mahaan: First Look Poster Of Bobby Simha As Sathyavan Out!

      The film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Lalit Kumar, revolves around a series of events that transform the whole life of an ordinary man as well as all the people around him. Mahaan features real-life father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram together for the very first time, along with Bobby Simha and Simran in pivotal roles. The movie will premiere worldwide exclusively on Prime Video starting February 10 and will also be available in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. In Kannada, the film is titled Maha Purusha.

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 13:09 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 31, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X