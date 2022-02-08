Mahaan Twitter Review: 10 Must-Read Tweets To Know If Chiyaan Vikram-Dhruv's Film Is Worth Watching

Chiyaan Vikram's latest release Mahaan, which hit Amazon Prime Video on Thursday (February 10) has opened to a thunderous response. The audiences have been showering praises on the performances of the actors, the film's concept, well-crafted storyline and narration. Mahaan's music composition and cinematography too are the high points of the entertainer, which is nothing less than extraordinary. Fans and followers of the leading men have been trending hashtags #Mahaan, #ChiyaanVikram #MahaanonPrime #Dhruv on Twitter to celebrate the film's success already.

As per Amazon Prime Video, the film follows a man whose family leaves him when he strays from the path of ideological living in his search for personal freedom. However, as he realizes his ambitions he also misses the presence of his son in his life. The action thriller produced by SS Lalit Kumar under Seven Screen Studio banner has an ensemble cast including Bobby Simha, Simran, Vani Bhojan, Sananth, Vettai Muthukumar, Deepak Paramesh and Aadukalam Naren.

The Karthik Subbaraj directorial marks Chiyaan and Dhruv's maiden release post the pandemic. The film is also their first project to release directly on a digital platform. The duo's previous film was Adithya Varma, which was released in 2019. Dhruv played the main lead in the romantic thriller while Vikram made a cameo appearance. Notably, Mahaan marks Karthik Subbaraj's fourth directorial venture to release digitally after Jagame Thandhiram and anthologies- Putham Pudhu Kaalai and Navarasa.

With music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, Mahaan has cinematography and editing carried out by Shreyaas Krishna and Vivek Harshan respectively. Well, as Chiyaan Vikram-Dhruv Vikram's Mahaan becomes the talk of the town, let us see what netizens have to say.

Speaking about the leading men's upcoming releases, Vikram has Cobra, Ponniyin Selvan and Dhruva Natchathiram in the pipeline. As for Dhruv, his next project is yet to be announced.