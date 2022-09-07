Mallipoo Song Review: AR Rahman’s Mesmerising Melody From Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Is An Instant HIT!

30 years in music industry but still AR Rahman sounds fresh. His melody from Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, 'Mallipoo' is mesmerising. Thamarai has written the wonderful Tamil lyrics for it with deep meaning. She picked some unique words like Kottikara from Tirunelveli accent. The selection of the lead vocalist for this song is purely an act of genius. A voice of the early 2000s. Yes, the name is Madhushree! She gave her voice and a soul to the song. She has sung many amazing songs like 'Mayilirage', 'Sandakozhi Kozhi', 'Vaigasi Nilave', 'Vaaji Vaaji', 'Marudhani', 'Siragugal Vanthathu' and many other songs.

Instant addiction



Talking about 'Mallipoo', it came out as a mesmerising melody. Usually, ARR songs slowly get us into a loop, but this song creates an instant addiction. It's an amazing folk song where the first interlude is pure heaven. And chorus in second interlude take the song to another level. The finishing line has subtle metaphor don't know whether it relates to this story and it goes like ,"Kalla kadhal pola mella pesa nerum" is just amazing, which literally means "our silent converse like an adultery".

Thamarai deserves more recognition

In a time of Anirudh's electronic dance music, ARR comes with a simple, soothing song, and delivers it like a king. Thamarai deserves more recognition. She has always been in the same league as Na Muthukumar was. You can't ignore the nadaswaram music and the girls humming. Damn sure Gautam Vasudev Menon with Silambarasan TR and Siddhi Idnani will create magic on screen with this brilliant melody. The line, "Eppo Vara pora ? Machan Eppo Vara Pora" feels like fans asking STR, "When are you coming back on screen?"

Maintaining the suspense

Mallipoo Lyric Video was released on September 6, 2022. As per the lyrics, we can easily imagine the situation of the song- a loving young couple who is away from each other and eagerly waiting to meet. They used only the audio launch dance footages, making of the film & some pictures of STR in a mansion along with his gang of boys, in the lyrical video to maintain the suspense. The film is Produced by Vels Film International Ishari K Ganesh. Red Giant Movies is releasing Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu on September 15, 2022.

Link to the song : https://youtu.be/VWLxGtHO4PQ