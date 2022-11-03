Mammootty And Vijay Sethupathi Roped In To Play The Leads In Kadaisi Vivasayi Director Manikandan's Next Film

Malayalam Superstar Mammootty and Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi are coming together for a new film. The film will be directed by Manikandan, who has directed Kaka Muttai, Kutramey Thandanai, Andavan Kattalai and Kadaisi Vivasayi. An official announcement is expected soon. It is noteworthy that actor Vijay Sethupathi is a close friend of director Manikandan right from his short film days. They did a fantastic short film Wind many years ago. Vijay Sethupathi has also acted in films like Andavan Kattalai and Kadaisi Vivasayi directed by Manikandan.

Director Manikandan's films Kaka Muttai produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films and Kutramey Thandanai starring Vidharth brought him immense recognition. After a gap of 3 years after the film Andavan Kattalai, his last film Kadaisi Vivasayi was released earlier this year. While acting in commercial films on one side, Vijay Sethupathi is also acting for his friends and films with good storylines on the other hand. Apart from Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films, Vijay Sethupathi is now acting in Hindi films such as Merry Christmas with Kathrina Kaif and Mumbaikar directed by Santhosh Sivan. It is noteworthy that the movie Mumbaikar is a remake of director Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie Managaram which was released in Tamil. It stars Vijay Sethupathi in the role played by Muneeskanth.

Now director Manikandan and Vijay Sethupathi are planning to team up again for a film. Strong sources from the film industry says that the movie will be made as a direct OTT movie produced by Disney Plus Hotstar. An added highlight of this film is that it also stars Malayalam Superstar Mammootty in an important role. For the first time Mammootty and Vijay Sethupathi combination is coming together with this film. The shooting is expected to start in December. Expectations for this film is already too high. Let's wait for the official announcement soon!