Mani Ratnam's Periodic Drama Ponniyin Selvan 2 Will Likely Hit The Screens In This Month Of 2023!

Director
Mani
Ratnam's
one
of
the
dream
projects,
Ponniyin
Selvan's
first
part
released
all
over
the
world
on
a
grand
scale
on
September
30.
The
movie
is
receiving
love
at
the
ticket
windows
and
appreciation
is
pouring
in
for
the
performances
of
the
cast
and
film's
music,
and
narration.
The
movie,
which
was
supposed
to
be
made
as
a
single
one,
was
later
decided
to
be
divided
into
two
parts
while
filming.
People
who
have
watched
the
movie
already
are
very
curious
about
the
release
date
of
Ponniyin
Selvan
2.
They
can't
wait
for
the
second
installment
of
the
epic
to
unfold
on
the
silver
screen.
The
makers
have
wrapped
up
the
shooting
part
of
Ponniyin
Selvan
part
2
already
and
in
a
couple
of
interviews,
it
was
revealed
by
the
cast
that
they
shot
for
the
two
parts
within
a
record
time
of
155
days.
The
director,
depending
on
the
first
part's
reception
at
the
box
office
will
re-shoot
some
of
the
sequences
and/or
shoot
some
more,
to
add
to
the
sequel.
In
all
likelihood,
according
to
the
insider
buzz,
the
second
part
of
Ponniyin
Selvan
might
reportedly
hit
the
screens
in
the
early
summer
of
next
year.
To
be
closest,
it
may
release
in
April
of
2023.
The
makers
are
waiting
to
zero
in
on
the
decision
and
announce
the
same
very
soon.
PS-1
has
an
ensemble
cast
of
Vikram
as
Aditya
Karikalan,
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan
as
Nandini,
Jayam
Ravi
as
Arunmozhi
Varman,
Trisha
as
Kundavai,
Karthi
as
Vandiyadevan,
Sobhita
Dhulipala
as
Vanathi,
Prakash
Raj
as
Sundara
Chola,
along
with
Vikram
Prabhu,
R
Sarathkumar,
Parthiban,
Rahman,
Aishwarya
Lekshmi,
and
Prabhu
among
others.
AR
Rahman's
background
score
and
tracks,
Ravi
Varman's
cinematography,
A
Sreekar
Prasad's
editing,
and
Thota
Tharani's
production
design
have
been
receiving
applause.