Mani Ratnam's Periodic Drama Ponniyin Selvan 2 Will Likely Hit The Screens In This Month Of 2023!

Director Mani Ratnam's one of the dream projects, Ponniyin Selvan's first part released all over the world on a grand scale on September 30. The movie is receiving love at the ticket windows and appreciation is pouring in for the performances of the cast and film's music, and narration. The movie, which was supposed to be made as a single one, was later decided to be divided into two parts while filming.

People who have watched the movie already are very curious about the release date of Ponniyin Selvan 2. They can't wait for the second installment of the epic to unfold on the silver screen.

The makers have wrapped up the shooting part of Ponniyin Selvan part 2 already and in a couple of interviews, it was revealed by the cast that they shot for the two parts within a record time of 155 days. The director, depending on the first part's reception at the box office will re-shoot some of the sequences and/or shoot some more, to add to the sequel.

In all likelihood, according to the insider buzz, the second part of Ponniyin Selvan might reportedly hit the screens in the early summer of next year. To be closest, it may release in April of 2023. The makers are waiting to zero in on the decision and announce the same very soon.

PS-1 has an ensemble cast of Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman, Trisha as Kundavai, Karthi as Vandiyadevan, Sobhita Dhulipala as Vanathi, Prakash Raj as Sundara Chola, along with Vikram Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, Rahman, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Prabhu among others.

AR Rahman's background score and tracks, Ravi Varman's cinematography, A Sreekar Prasad's editing, and Thota Tharani's production design have been receiving applause.