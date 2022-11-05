Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 To Be Released All Over The World On April 28, 2023; Announce Makers?

Ponniyin Selvan 1 was released all over the world in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam on September 30 to a positive response at the box office. Ponniyin Selvan 1 is the first installment of the five-volume book adapted into a feature film by visionary filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

The makers of the film- Mani Ratnam and Subhaskaran Allirajah of Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions banners have shot the complete film in one go and later decided to release it in two parts. With the great response the film garnered, especially all over Tamil Nadu, the makers are stoked to announce the release date of its sequel. The movie is likely to be released on April 28, 2023, accordingly.

The movie charts the history, journey, and legacy of Aditya Karikalan and Arunmozhi Varman of the Chola dynasty. The movie throws light on the characters of Vandiyadevan, Nandhini, Kundavai, and Mooga Rani among others. Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sarathkumar, Nassar, Parthiban, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Prabhu Ganeshan are a few of the actors who played important characters in the film.

According to the grapevine, the makers are likely to announce the date of release as April 28 on November 5, officially.

Ponniyin Selvan has narration by Kamal Haasan. National award-winning technicians worked as the film's crew. Cinematographer Ravi Varman cranked the camera, A Sreekar Prasad edited the film, AR Rahman composed the entire soundtrack of PS 1, and Thota Tharani looked into the Production Design. The movie pushed behind Kamal Haasan's Vikram to become the highest-grosser in Tamil.