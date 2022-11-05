Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 To Be Released All Over The World On April 28, 2023; Announce Makers?

Ponniyin
Selvan
1
was
released
all
over
the
world
in
Tamil,
Telugu,
Hindi,
Kannada,
and
Malayalam
on
September
30
to
a
positive
response
at
the
box
office.
Ponniyin
Selvan
1
is
the
first
installment
of
the
five-volume
book
adapted
into
a
feature
film
by
visionary
filmmaker
Mani
Ratnam.
The
makers
of
the
film-
Mani
Ratnam
and
Subhaskaran
Allirajah
of
Madras
Talkies
and
Lyca
Productions
banners
have
shot
the
complete
film
in
one
go
and
later
decided
to
release
it
in
two
parts.
With
the
great
response
the
film
garnered,
especially
all
over
Tamil
Nadu,
the
makers
are
stoked
to
announce
the
release
date
of
its
sequel.
The
movie
is
likely
to
be
released
on
April
28,
2023,
accordingly.
The
movie
charts
the
history,
journey,
and
legacy
of
Aditya
Karikalan
and
Arunmozhi
Varman
of
the
Chola
dynasty.
The
movie
throws
light
on
the
characters
of
Vandiyadevan,
Nandhini,
Kundavai,
and
Mooga
Rani
among
others.
Vikram,
Karthi,
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan,
Trisha,
Sobhita
Dhulipala,
Vikram
Prabhu,
Prakash
Raj,
Jayaram,
Sobhita
Dhulipala,
Sarathkumar,
Nassar,
Parthiban,
Aishwarya
Lekshmi,
and
Prabhu
Ganeshan
are
a
few
of
the
actors
who
played
important
characters
in
the
film.
According
to
the
grapevine,
the
makers
are
likely
to
announce
the
date
of
release
as
April
28
on
November
5,
officially.
Ponniyin
Selvan
has
narration
by
Kamal
Haasan.
National
award-winning
technicians
worked
as
the
film's
crew.
Cinematographer
Ravi
Varman
cranked
the
camera,
A
Sreekar
Prasad
edited
the
film,
AR
Rahman
composed
the
entire
soundtrack
of
PS
1,
and
Thota
Tharani
looked
into
the
Production
Design.
The
movie
pushed
behind
Kamal
Haasan's
Vikram
to
become
the
highest-grosser
in
Tamil.