Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan’s Audio Rights Sold For THIS Amount

Mani Ratnam's next directorial venture Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 (PS1) has been making headlines since its inception. Right from its big star cast to larger-than-life presentation, the Mani Ratnam directorial has all the qualities to become a big blockbuster at the box office.

As we all know, the teaser of Ponniyin Selvan will be out today evening, and fans can't wait to see the small clip of the upcoming magnum opus on the internet. Ahead of its release, the news about the details of Ponniyin Selvan's audio rights' sale came out.

Ace trade analyst from South, Ramesh Bala shared that Ponniyin Selvan's audio rights were sold for a record price. He tweeted, "#PonniyinSelvan audio rights went to #TIPS for a record price of ₹ 24 crs.."

Looks like Ponniyin Selvan is all set to make a big record at the box office, and its profit earning has already started with an amazing deal of audio rights. Now, fans can't keep calm to watch the teaser of Ponniyin Selvan.

For the unversed, Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is scheduled to be released on September 30, 2022 in theatres. The Mani Ratnam directorial stars Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Rahman, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikram Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Lal and others in key roles. The film is based on the novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

Ponniyin Selvan has music composed by AR Rahman and it is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions banners respectively.