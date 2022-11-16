Maniratnam Meets Actor-Director Duo Of Nitham Oru Vanam - Ashok Selvan & Ra Karthik

Nitham Oru Vanam was released on November 4, and the film spoke about how to accept the uncertainty of whether a person is going to be with us forever or will leave us alone someday. It starred Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Shivatmika, Aparna Balamurali, Shivda, and Azhagam Perumal.

The director of the film Ra Karthik, and Ashok Selvan had met the legendary director Maniratnam, and the pictures they took have been shared on social media today.

Karthik had tweeted as follows:

""NITHAM ORU VAANAM" took us here! Beautiful evening with my Master, God Father Mr.Mani Rathnam. Love you sir ❤️ Thanks for your valuable time to meet us."

Ashok Selvan had tweeted as follows:

"Mani Ratnam Sir! ❤️

Thank you for giving us your time and appreciating our team. Truly means a lot. "

The film follows Arjun who goes on a journey of searching two different people after a heartbreak. How these people and their stories shape up his life form the plot. In his journey he comes across a person that proves to be his oasis, and later becomes home.

Nitham Oru Vaanam has multiple female characters and all of them held the audience's attention and made us fall in love with them. The characters were all distinct from each other and were very real.

Ritu Varma plays a fun and pleasant person who likes to take life as it comes. She doesn't like planning ahead and sticking to a calendar. She is impulsive and adventurous and is a total contrast to Arjun who is a complete nerd. Arjun likes things in a schedule and he enjoys predictability and certainty more than anything else. His journey teaches him that until we come to terms with how uncertain life is, we can't really taste happiness in its truest form.