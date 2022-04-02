Manmadha Leelai Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

The wait is over. Ashok Selvan's highly anticipated film Manmadha Leelai has finally released in theatres. The film made it to the cinemas on April 1. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the adult comedy-drama has been getting mixed response from the audiences. Let us tell you that the film had made headlines on its release day, after most of the first day first shows were cancelled owing to reasons best known to the makers.

Well, soon after its release, Manmadha Leelai leaked on a few piracy based websites. Notably, the Ashok Selvan-starrer is not the first film to get leaked online. Earlier, films like Maaran, Hey Sinamika, FIR, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Mahaan, Yaaro, Koorman, Clap and Valimai were also leaked on these infamous piracy based websites soon after their release in theatres and on OTT platform.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film has Samyuktha Hegde playing the female lead. The supporting cast comprises of Smruthi Venkat, Riya Suman, Jayaprakash, Premgi Amaren and Karunakaran. Produced by T Muruganantham under the banner Rockfort Entertainment, Manmadha Leelai has Venkat's regulars like music composer Premgi Amaren, cinematographer Thamizh A Azhagan and editor Venkat Raajen. Due to kdm issue the film has been delayed and cancelled the morning shows. The film has recived positive repsonse among the youth and audience.

The film's maiden announcement was made on January 17, 2022, when the director was shooting the his another blockbuster entertainer Maanaadu. Manmadha Leelai marks Venkat's 10th film and is also popularly referred to as 'Venkat's Quickie'.