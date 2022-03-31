Manmadha Leelai Twitter Review: Did Ashok Selvan's Film Impress The Audiences?

Post the super success of Maanaadu, director Venkat Prabu is back with another film, this time an adult comedy entertainer- Manmadha Leelai. Written by Manivannan Balasubramaniam and produced by T Muruganantham under Rockfort Entertainment, the film has been receiving mixed response from the audiences ever since it released in theatres.

Many have also been expressing their thoughts on Twitter after watching the film. Though the technicalities and performances of the cast members, especially Ashok Selvan, garnered a great deal of attention from the audiences, its concept and storyline evidently disappointed them. Featuring Samyuktha Hegde and Smruthi Venkat as the female leads, Manmadha Leelai stars Riya Suman, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren and Jayaprakash in important roles.

Well, As Ashok Selvan-Venkat Prabhu's film becomes the talk of the town, we take a look at Twitterati's reaction here.

Thalapathy Vijay's Beast Trailer Release Date And Time: Read Details Inside

Beast Teaser Release Date: Here's Everything You Need To Know!

With music composed by Premgi Amaren, Manmadha Leelai has editing and cinematography carried out by Venkat Raajen and Thamizh A Azhagan respectively.

On a related note, Oh My Kadavule fame Ashok will next be seen in Hostel, Nitham Oru Vaanam and Aakasham. As for Venkat, he has Party in his kitty, which is yet to release.