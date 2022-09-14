Mari Selvaraj Completed The Shooting Of Maamannan Featuring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil & Vadivelu

After the roaring success of Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan, Mari Selvaraj completed the shooting for his next film Maamannan. Udhayanidhi Stalin plays the lead role. Fahad Fazil, Vaigaipuyal Vadivelu and Keerthi Suresh plays most important characters in the film. AR Rahman is the music composer of the film, Theni Eshwar is the Director of Photography, while Kumar Gangappan is the Art Director. Editing will be handled by Selva RK. Action Choreography is done by Dhilip Subbarayan and Dance Choreography by Sandy. Red Giant Movies is producing the film which has Yuga Bharathi as the lyricist.

While the shooting was going on in full swing, director Mari Selvaraj and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin tweeted on their official Twitter handle today (September 14) morning about the completion of Maamannan shooting. Mari Selvaraj being a sensible director with social responsibilities, will definitely deliver a brilliant piece of art with a proper message in Maamannan. Entire Tamil Nadu is waiting to witness Vaigaipuyal Vadivelu in a fantastic character role after ages. And it gives instant goosebumps while seeing the look of Fahadh Fazil with a big moustache in white shirt & white dhoti.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's choice of films is too good these days. Considering his recent hit Nenjukku Needhi being a fantastic remake of Bollywood film Article 15, the expectations from Maamannan is just ncreasing among the audience. Most part of the film was shot at Jarugumalai, Salem. Udhayanidhi Stalin being an MLA and DMK Youth Wing Secretary, donated Rs 13.6 Lakh in the name of Udhayanidhi Stalin Foundation for the development of Jarugumalai and the renovation work of the government school in that locality. Apart from this, he did a lot for the welfare of the people in Jarugumalai.

Coming back to Maamannan, Sony Music has bagged the music rights and Kalaingar TV is the official satellite partner of the film. Most probably, the Udhayanidhi-starrer will be a December 2022 or January 2023 release.