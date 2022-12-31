Marriage With Silambarasan TR? Bigg Boss Fame Aishwarya Dutta's Video Goes VIRAL
It
was
rumored
a
few
years
back
that
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
2
fame
Aishwarya
Dutta
and
Tamil
superstar
Silambarasan
TR
were
dating.
While
the
actors
did
not
address
the
rumors,
the
news
has
occupied
the
headlines
yet
again.
Aishwarya
Dutta
took
part
in
a
reality
show
where
she
spoke
about
the
rumor
and
the
video
has
surfaced
online.
As
soon
as
it
made
its
way
to
the
internet,
the
clip
has
been
going
viral.
Here's what Aishwarya says in the video
Bigg Boss stars Aishwarya Dutta, Sakshi Aggerwal, and Anitha Sampath took part in the celebrity game show Oo Solriya Oo Oohm Solriya, where the celebrities were asked about the funniest rumor that surfaced about them. Aishwarya said, "It was when they said Silambarasan TR and I were dating and we were to get married." After saying it, she laughed out loud.
Sakshi Aggerwal spoke about the rumor about her relationship
On the other hand, Sakshi Aggerwal spoke about the rumor which spoke about her relationship with cricketer Virat Kolhi. She said, "The most funniest rumor about me was when they said that I was the first girlfriend of Virat."
Know more about Aishwarya Dutta
Aishwarya Dutta appeared in several brief roles in movies and short films before her appearance in Bigg Boss 2. After her entry to the reality show, she became a household name, even though she was on the receiving end of criticism for her aggressive behavior. She is the first runner of the season, while Rithvika lifted the trophy that season.
What is happening in Bigg Boss' current season
Meanwhile, the sixth season of Bigg Boss is underway. It is expected that Manikanda Rajesh will be the next contestant to get out of the house as he has received the least number of votes on the unofficial polling websites.