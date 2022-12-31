Marriage With Silambarasan TR? Bigg Boss Fame Aishwarya Dutta's Video Goes VIRAL

It was rumored a few years back that Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame Aishwarya Dutta and Tamil superstar Silambarasan TR were dating. While the actors did not address the rumors, the news has occupied the headlines yet again. Aishwarya Dutta took part in a reality show where she spoke about the rumor and the video has surfaced online. As soon as it made its way to the internet, the clip has been going viral.

Here's what Aishwarya says in the video

Bigg Boss stars Aishwarya Dutta, Sakshi Aggerwal, and Anitha Sampath took part in the celebrity game show Oo Solriya Oo Oohm Solriya, where the celebrities were asked about the funniest rumor that surfaced about them. Aishwarya said, "It was when they said Silambarasan TR and I were dating and we were to get married." After saying it, she laughed out loud.

Sakshi Aggerwal spoke about the rumor about her relationship

On the other hand, Sakshi Aggerwal spoke about the rumor which spoke about her relationship with cricketer Virat Kolhi. She said, "The most funniest rumor about me was when they said that I was the first girlfriend of Virat."

Know more about Aishwarya Dutta

Aishwarya Dutta appeared in several brief roles in movies and short films before her appearance in Bigg Boss 2. After her entry to the reality show, she became a household name, even though she was on the receiving end of criticism for her aggressive behavior. She is the first runner of the season, while Rithvika lifted the trophy that season.

What is happening in Bigg Boss' current season

Meanwhile, the sixth season of Bigg Boss is underway. It is expected that Manikanda Rajesh will be the next contestant to get out of the house as he has received the least number of votes on the unofficial polling websites.