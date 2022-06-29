Meena's Husband Vidyasagar Passes Away Due To Covid-19 Complications

Actress Meena's husband Vidyasagar passed away. As per the reports, Vidyasagar was suffering from a lung-related ailment which was made worse by the Covid-19 infection. Meena's husband breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai, where he was admitted for the last few days. The reports regarding his untimely demise have left Meena's fans and industry friends in deep shock.

The sources close to Meena and her family suggest that Vidyasagar was under treatment for lung-related for the last few years. However, his condition worsened after he contracted the COVID-19 virus a couple of months back.

Vidyasagar had suffered severe lungs infection for the last few days, and the doctors had prescribed a lungs-transplant operation for Meena's husband. Unfortunately, he couldn't find the right donor on time and was living on life support for the last couple of days, but succumbed to his illness on June 28, Tuesday. Vidyasagar, who was a software engineer-turned-businessman by profession, is survived by his wife Meena and their only daughter Nainika.

It was an arranged marriage for Meena and Vidyasagar, who were introduced to each other by their family members. The couple tied the knot in July 2019 in a traditional ceremony, which was held in the presence of their family members and close friends. The wedding was followed by a grand reception which was held in Chennai for the actress's film industry friends and colleagues. The couple's only daughter Nainika had made her acting debut in 2016 with the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, Theri.