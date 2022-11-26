Metti Oli Director Thirumurugan Is Making A Comeback In A Sun TV Mega Serial!

One of the most favorite TV serials of 90s kids, Metti Oli was aired on Sun TV from The news that popular director will once again direct a serial on Sun TV has made fans happy. Thirumurugan is well known to the people of Tamil Nadu as Metti Oli Gopi, the prominent character that he played in the serial. Thirumurugan had directed the serial Metti Oli with a stellar cast of Delhi Kumar, Kaveri, Gayathri, Vanaja, Uma Maheshwari, Revathi Priya, Bose Venkat, Rajkanth, Chetan and Sanjeev. The serial was aired on Sun TV from April 8, 2002 to October 14, 2005 and it was one of the most favorite serials of 90s kids.

This serial has been re-broadcasted again and again to entertain the people who are stuck at home due to Corona lockdown and has challenged TRP of the current serials. Thirumurugan later went to the silver screen with the success of this serial.

He directed EM Magan starring Bharath, Gopika, Nasser, Saranya and Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu. The film was a blockbuster in all centers of Tamil Nadu. The film was originally titled Emden Makan. Then they shortened it and titled it Em Magan. Notably, it won the Tamil Nadu Government Award for Best Film.

Although there have been many movies about the relationship between father and son, EM Magan is an example of how a father should not be harsh with his son. It was released on September 2006. It was a family film with a perfect mix of comedy and romance. It became a super hit film with good reception among the fans.

He then returned to the small screen after making another film Muniyandi Vilangial Moonramandu, which did not do well at the box office as expected. After this, he continued to direct serials like Nathaswaram, Kulatheivam, Kalyana Veedu and took a short break in between.

In this situation, it has been revealed that Thirumurugan will direct a new serial on Sun TV at 8 pm. 90s kids are also looking forward to watching this serial as it also focuses on family relationships. Let's wish him a great comeback!