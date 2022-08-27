My Dear Bootham OTT Release Date and Time: Prabhu Deva's Socio Fantasy Movie To Be Streamed On ZEE5!

My Dear Bootham is a socio-fantasy film aimed at entertaining the kids with its content. The movie, which was released on July 15, was directed by N Raghavan. The movie stars super talented Prabhudeva in the role of Karkimuki, king of genies, AKA bootham.

The movie is now going to be available for digital streaming on ZEE5 from Septmeber 2. The makers of the film as well as the digital streaming platform officially revealed the same. After about 50 days of its theatrical release, My Dear Bootham is up for the OTT release platform.

The story of My Dear Bootham is about a young boy who chances upon a genie and starts developing a friendship with him. Actress Ramya Nambeesan was seen as the young boy's mother in the film. How the boy and Bootham come together to deal with everyday situations at school and home, unbeknownst to anybody else, forms the base for a complete comedy entertainer. Although the film received a lukewarm response at the box office, it is expected to make a decent mark on the OTT. Prabhudeva was terrific and brought a perspective to the role of genie, in a lanky avatar. His performance received appreciation.

Imman Annachi, Suresh Menon, Samyuktha Shamughanathan and Ashwant among others are part of the film, which was produced by Ramesh P Pillai. D Imman scored the film's soundtrack and UK Senthil Kumar cranked the camera. San Lokesh took care of the editing. The movie will be available to stream in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.