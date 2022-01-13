Naai Sekar Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Actor Sathish's latest film Naai Sekar has become the current talk of the town. The comedy entertainer written and directed by debutant Kishore Rajkumar has been getting positive reviews from the theatres. The film which hit the cinemas on Thursday (January 13) ahead of Pongal, has also become the latest to fall prey to piracy. Reportedly, the film has leaked on infamous piracy based websites including Tamilrockers, Movierulz and platforms like Telegram. The unfortunate leak might now impact the film's business at the box office.

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram under AGS Entertainment, Naai Sekar also stars Pavithra Lakshmi in the lead role. Actors including George Maryan, Ganesh, Livingston, Ilavarasu and Sriman play important roles in the entertainer. Earlier, during his interaction with Cinema Express, the director had shared that the film's concept was inspired by one of the sequences of Dhanush's 2011 film Mayakkam Enna. Kishore was quoted as saying, "There's a scene in Mayakkam Enna, in which Dhanush is insulted and told to act like a dog, that's where the idea of Naai Sekar comes from. Look, we are used to watching goons flying in the air when the hero's punch lands on them. That's not humanly possible either, but we have accepted them in our films right? Cinema endrathe ore silly vishayam thaan. All that matters is how audiences are encouraged to connect with the characters."

A Labrador pooch too plays a key role in Naai Sekar. The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander ('Eddakku Modakku') and Ajesh. Notably, 'Eddakku Modakku' is crooned by actor Sivakartikyan and is a hit among music aficionados. The background score of the Sathish-starrer is tuned by Ajesh.