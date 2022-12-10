Naai Sekar Returns Day 1 Box Office Collection: Mandous Puyal Attacks Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu's Comeback Movie!

Naai Sekar Returns Box Office Collection begins on a dull note. It may be due to the effect of Mandous cyclone. But it receives a lot of negative reviews from people who watched the film. Director Suraj's story and screenplay doesn't impress Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu's fans.

Actor Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu, the leading comedian and best character artist of Tamil cinema, has started his second innings with the movie Nai Sekar Returns. Actor Vadivelu, who has not appeared in the cinema for about four years after the 2017 film "Mersal" directed by Atlee, is ready to completely conquer the fans with his re-entry. He played the lead role of Nai Sekar in the film, produced by Lyca Entertainment and directed by Suraj.

His daughter character in the film is played by Vijay TV star and singer Shivangi Krishnakumar. Redin Kingsley, Shivani Narayanan, Anandraj, Munishkanth, RJ Vigneshkanth, Lollu Saba Seshu, YouTuber Prashant and others have played important roles in the film.

While Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music for the film, earlier the song 'Enga Appatha' was released as the first single from the film and became a terrific hit on the internet. The lyrics are written by Durai and Asal Kolar. Actor and famous choreographer Prabhu Deva has choreographed the dance movements for the song.

Naai Sekar Returns Day 1 Box Office Collection is 1.5 Crore gross in Tamil Nadu. The film is made on an overall budget of 15 Crores and it is released on 400 screens in Tamil Nadu. Naai Sekar Returns will be a hit if it does 25 Crores worldwide in business.

Yesterday, the film got released in the movie theaters and it has created a lot of anticipation. There are four songs in Nai Sekar Returns movie. Actor Vadivelu himself has sung all those four songs. In this comeback, Vadivelu is shining as a great singer but not as the actor that his fans are eagerly waiting to witness on screen.

It is noteworthy that following this film, actor Vadivelu's film Mamannan starring Udhayanidhi Stalin in the direction of Mari Selvaraj will hit the screens. Audience already started talking about Maamannan since they don't believe in Suraj's direction. The twitter reviews are also proving it.

Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu starrer Naai Sekar Returns Day 1 Box Office Collection doesn't meet the expected results. Last week's release Gatta Kusthi still tops the chart. But on the other hand, Naai Sekar Returns is the clear winner among this week's release. Jiiva's Varalaru Mukkiyam Day 1 Box Office Collection is too bad when compared to Naai Sekar Returns.