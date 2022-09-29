Naane Varuvean Day 1 Box Office Worldwide Collection: Dhanush-Selvaraghavan's Thriller Opens Huge!

Naane Varuvean is a psychological thriller written by Dhanush and directed by Selvaraghavan, his brother. The movie got released amid decent expectations albeit with no noticeable promotions on September 29 all over the world. The movie is raving reviews for the performances, music, and direction. The film marks the fourth collaboration of Dhanush and Selvaraghavan after a gap of 11 years.

Naane Varuvean is the story of twin brothers Kathir and Prabhu. Both brothers are distinctive from each other and Kathir turns out to be a violent one. Following a gruesome incident, Prabhu and his mother leave for Chennai. About 20 years later, Prabhu marries a woman and they both give birth to a daughter, Satya. Their daughter begins seeing visions of an imaginary man named Somu, with whom she communicates. How Kathir, Prabhu, Satya, and Somu are connected is what you have to see on the big screen.

On the release day, Dhanush's Naane Varuvean made about Rs 10 Crore from all over the country including revenue from the dubbed versions. The movie was dubbed and released in Telugu as Nene Vasthunna.

Yuvan Shankar Raja's music and background score is the film's backbone. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that. The cinematography by Om Prakash was also excellent and made it a wholesome experience. With a crisp runtime, Naane Varuvean is a decent thriller and makes for a perfect watch this weekend.

The movie stars Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Indhuja Ravichandran, Prabhu, Shelly Kishore, and Saravan Subbaiah among others in crucial roles. Kalaipuli S Thanu produced the film under the V Creations banner.