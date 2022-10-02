Naane Varuvean Day 2 Box Collection Worldwide: Dhanush And Selvaraghavan's Film Holds Strong!

Naane Varuvean is the latest film of Dhanush, who not only played a double role in the film but also penned the script for it. The film is directed by Selvaraghavan and marks the collaboration of the brothers, after about 11 years.

The movie released on September 29, a day before Mani Ratnam's most hyped Ponniyin Selvan hit the screens. The movie, however, managed to win appreciation from moviegoers and the fans of the actor and director. The makers of the film, Kalaipuli S Thanu, who helmed the project under his V Creations banner has refrained from promoting the film on a noticeable scale. The movie had a direct release after the teaser launch.

Yuvan Shankar Raja's background score for Naane Varuvean is considered remarkable and heart to the film.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Naane Varuvean here:

Day 1: Rs 6.9 Crore

Day 2: Rs 1.84 Crore

Day 3: Rs 2 Crore

Total Day 4 Collection: Rs 10.74 Crore

Naane Varuvean is the story of two brothers- Prabhu and Kathir, who are poles apart. Kathir becomes the sociopath and kills his own father. Their mother moves to Chennai with Prabhu where he gets settled and marries Bhuvana. The couple have a daughter Satya. Satya starts communicating with an imaginary person named Somu. The connection between Somu, Satya, Kathir and Prabhu is to be seen on the silver screen.

The film marks the collaboration of Dhanush and technicians like cinematographer Om Prakash, and the editor GK Prasanna, along with his brother, director Selvaraghavan.