Naane Varuvean Day 2 Box Office Worldwide Collection: Dhanush's Thriller Gains A Positive Response!

Dhanush,
who
scored
a
super
hit
in
the
form
of
Thiruchitrambalam
recently
has
now
ventured
out
to
the
silver
screen
with
Naane
Varuvean.
The
actor
himself
penned
the
film's
thriller
story,
directed
by
his
brother
Selvaraghavan.
The
duo
reunited
after
a
gap
of
11
years
and
have
proved
that
their
combination
is
successful.
The
story
of
Naane
Varuvean
is
about
two
brothers,
twins,
who
grow
up
differently.
One
of
them
becomes
a
serial
killer,
Kathir.
The
other
one,
Prabhu,
moves
to
Chennai
and
settles
down
with
his
wife
and
child,
Satya.
Satya
begins
to
see
visions
of
Somu.
Who
is
Somu?
and
what
is
his
connection
to
Satya?
What
happens
to
Kathir?
is
what
is
to
be
seen
on
the
big
screen.
Take
a
look
at
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
Naane
Varuvean
here:
Day
1:
Rs
7.3
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
2
Crore
Total
2
Days
Collection:
Rs
8.90
Crore
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja's
background
music
is
the
soul
of
the
film
and
the
visuals
composed
by
Om
Prakash
are
rich
and
grand.
The
film
brought
together
Selvaraghavan
and
Dhanush,
Dhanush
and
Om
Prakash,
and
Dhanush
and
GK
Prasanna,
the
film's
editor.
Naane
Varuvean
is
a
production
venture
of
Kalaipuli
S
Thanu
under
his
V
Creations
banner.
The
movie
was
released
in
Telugu
as
Nene
Vasthunna.