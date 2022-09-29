Naane Varuvean Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Dhanush's latest psychological thriller Naane Varuvean released amid huge expectations and a great competition at the box office on September 29. The movie was released in Telugu as Nene Vasthuna. The movie is garnering praise for the performances and filmmaking style.

Dhanush has penned the story of Naane Varuvean and the film marks the fourth collaboration of Dhanush with his director brother Selvaraghavan. The movie stars Elli AvrRam, Indhuja Ravichandan, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, Shelly Kishore, and Saravan Subbaiah among others in crucial roles.

Within a few hours after the film's theatrical release, it made it to the illegal websites in the form of piracy. The copied contents of Naane Varuvean started going viral on the unscrupulous websites as well as several social media handles. These links allow the viewers to not only watch the film online but also to download the movie.

Naane Varuvean is a production venture of Kalaipuli S Thanu under his V Creations banner. The film's cinematography is handled by Om Prakash and editing was done by Bhuvan Srinivasan. Yuvan Shankar Raja's background score for the film is winning appreciation.