Naane Varuvean Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Dhanush's
latest
psychological
thriller
Naane
Varuvean
released
amid
huge
expectations
and
a
great
competition
at
the
box
office
on
September
29.
The
movie
was
released
in
Telugu
as
Nene
Vasthuna.
The
movie
is
garnering
praise
for
the
performances
and
filmmaking
style.
Dhanush
has
penned
the
story
of
Naane
Varuvean
and
the
film
marks
the
fourth
collaboration
of
Dhanush
with
his
director
brother
Selvaraghavan.
The
movie
stars
Elli
AvrRam,
Indhuja
Ravichandan,
Prabhu,
Yogi
Babu,
Shelly
Kishore,
and
Saravan
Subbaiah
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Within
a
few
hours
after
the
film's
theatrical
release,
it
made
it
to
the
illegal
websites
in
the
form
of
piracy.
The
copied
contents
of
Naane
Varuvean
started
going
viral
on
the
unscrupulous
websites
as
well
as
several
social
media
handles.
These
links
allow
the
viewers
to
not
only
watch
the
film
online
but
also
to
download
the
movie.
Naane
Varuvean
is
a
production
venture
of
Kalaipuli
S
Thanu
under
his
V
Creations
banner.
The
film's
cinematography
is
handled
by
Om
Prakash
and
editing
was
done
by
Bhuvan
Srinivasan.
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja's
background
score
for
the
film
is
winning
appreciation.