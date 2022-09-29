Naane Varuvean OTT Release Date & Time: Dhanush Starrer Officially Bagged By This Platform

Naane Varuvean had its theatrical release today, September 29. The film is getting positive reviews and the siblings have done magic on screen judging from the reviews so far.

The film has officially been signed by Amazon Prime Video. The likely OTT premiere date is November 4. We will have to wait for an official confirmation on that.

The film stars Dhanush in a dual role, and also stars Selvaraghavan. Although the screentime for the director-turned-actor is not yet known, it probably won't be a mere cameo. It is expected that Selvaraghavan would play an active role in the story.

This is the first time Dhanush has written and Selvaraghavan has directed a film. The combination looks exciting on paper, and hopefully it has translated on screen as well.

The reviews on twitter suggest that it's a horror, and some even compare the film to Conjuring. Considering that the director's previous release Nenjam Marapadhillai was a horror, it sees plausible. However. from the promotions this appears more like a thriller. Those who have the seen film might know better.

The film stars Dhanush, Elli Avram, Indhuja Ravichandran, and Selvaraghavan among others. The film's music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. He has been receiving heaps of praises for his work in Naane Varuvean. The combination of Yuvan, Selvaraghavan, and Dhanush has once again brought to us a brilliant album and soundtrack.