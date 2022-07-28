Naane Varuven: Dhanush's New Poster Leaves The Netizens Curious!

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor is celebrating his 39th birthday today (July 28, Thursday). On his birthday eve, Dhanush's elder brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan kickstarted the celebrations officially by revealing the new poster of their upcoming project, Naane Varuven. The unique and promising poster of Naane Varuven has now left the fans curious.

In the new poster, Dhanush is seen in a clean-shaven look with a long hair-do and dressed in a green sweater and trousers, paired with a matching leather jacket. He has arrows and a bow in his hands and sports an unpleasant expression on his face. The netizens are unable to figure out what is the nature of Dhanush's character in the film, and are now coming up with very interesting theories.

A group of netizens feels that Dhanush is playing a double role in Naane Varuven, and this poster features his second character from the film. They believe that the initial posters which had the actor sporting a beard look, featuring his other character from the film. But, another group believes that Dhanush is featuring various stages of his character in the Selvaraghavan film. According to them, the new poster features his younger look.

Selvaraghavan, who revealed Dhanush's new poster from Naane Varuven on his official social media handles, captioned his post: "A special birthday for a special person. Happy birthday in advance my dear brother @dhanushkraja." Even though the director has been remaining tight-lipped about the film, the sources suggest that a major update (most probably a teaser), will be revealed on July 28, Thursday, as a birthday treat for Dhanush's fans.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for the project, which is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu, under the banner V Creations. Selvaraghavan, the director himself is playing a pivotal role in the movie, which also features Yogi Babu in a key role. If things go as planned, Naane Varuven might hit the theatres by the second half of 2022.