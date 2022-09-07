Naane Varuven First Single Is Here And The Release Date Too

Selvaraghavan, Yuvan Shankar Raja, and Dhanush are back together for a project after their Pudhupettai, and that is exciting enough. However, Naane Varuven comes packed with more surprises. The film is said to feature Dhanush and Selvaraghavan on screen together.

The director has turned into an actor now, this year, and this is the first time the actor-director duo has joined hands again after Selvaraghavan started acting. It is also believed that Dhanush will play a dual role in the film. None of this has officially been

confirmed though.

The first single of the album was announced to be released today (September 7). The song was titled 'Veera Dheera' and has been written by Selvaraghavan. The song is sung by Muthu Sirpi of Super Singer fame.

The song starts with an interesting prelude and travels with moderate energy. It doesn't jump up anywhere and remains consistently mellow, despite being a fast-paced song.

While talking about the single release, Cinema Vikatan's YouTube Channel revealed the release date of the film. This is not yet announced by the film's team, but the news is that Naane Varuven will arrive on screens on September 29, a day before the release of Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus, Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam had released roughly a month back and has been doing amazingly well for itself. The film recently crossed the 100 Crore mark, and now expectations are peaking for Naane Varuven.

Naane Varuven is produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu. Om Prakash is the cinematographer, and Bhuvan Srinivasan is the editor. The film's cast is believed to include Elli Avram, Indhuja Ravichandran, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, and Shelly Kishore.

This is the fourth time the Dhanush-Selvarghavan-Yuvan combination has come together. Their previous projects were Thulluvatho Ilamai, Kadhal Konden, and Pudhupettai. All of them were filled with chartbusters and the album of Naane Varuven is eagerly awaited.