Nakkhul Jaidev’s Wife Sruti Files Complaint Against Users Who Posted Obscene Videos On Her Instagram Page

Popular Kollywood actor Nakkhul Jaidev's wife Sruti recently revealed that some mysterious users have allegedly posted obscene videos and photos on her Instagram profile. She told Indiaglitz that she had also warned the miscreants not to do such things.

Sadly, despite her warning to them, they kept posting the same videos and photos on her profile as well as in the DMs. Hence, Sruti filed a complaint with the police against them. In conversation with the portal, Nakkhul's wife also pointed out that a particular user's Instagram handle is filled with derogatory posts about women's dressing styles and their behaviour.

Sruti also advised all the women to hit back at perverts who send them obscene messages. Notably, the cybercrime department has registered the case and the cops have already started the investigation.

For the unversed, Nakkhul Jaidev and Sruti dated each other since their school days. After being in a relationship for many years, the couple tied the knot in 2016. The couple was blessed with a baby girl Akira in August 2020. Interestingly, the duo is all set to welcome their second child soon.

Workwise, Nakkhul, the younger brother of actress Devayani, has acted in films like Boys, Kadhalil Vizhunthen, Vallinam, Narathan, Sei and so on.