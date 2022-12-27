Nanjil Vijayan Breaks Silence After Being Arrested On Suriya Devi’s Case: ‘I Was Beaten Up By Rowdies’

It is well known that Vijay TV anchor and Siricha Pochu fame Nanjil Vijayan was arrested by Chennai city police on December 19 on the bases of a complaint filed by TikTok fame Suriya Devi. The actor, who is now out on bail, has spoken about the incident while interacting in an interview with Behindwoods.

In the interview, Nanjil Vijayan stated that he was the one who got beaten up by rowdies sent by Suriya Devi, but she made false allegations against him. He said, “It was in deed bad to be arrested for false allegations. But I took the experience sportively and looked at it as an opportunity to meet new people. I am also interested in directing. So, I have taken my time in jail to get new stories for my direction venture.”

To recall, both Nanjil Vijayan and Suriya Devi used to speak about Bigg Boss fame Vanitha Vijayakumar in their YouTube channels when the actor got married for the third time. Vanitha filed a case against Suriya Devi for making derogatory remarks against her and she was arrested later based on Vanitha’s complaint.

After her arrest, Nanjil Vijayan started siding with Vanitha, which did not go well with Suriya Devi. After coming out from the prison, Suriya Devi paid a visit to Nanjil Vijayan at his home. While Suriya alleged that Nanjil and his friends attacked her, Nanjil Vijayan alleged that it was Suriya who attacked him.

Based on this complaint, police registered a case against Vijayan in Nanjil under five sections and asked him to appear for questioning. In spite of sending various summons, when Nanjil did not appear, he was arrested by the police.

In his interview, Nanjil Vijayan stated that the case is under investigation. He said, “I have faith on our judicial system and the truth will prevail.”