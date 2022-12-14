Napoleon’s Son Is Battling Muscular Dystrophy, Here’s Everything About The Disease

Tamil actor Napoleon recently became a YouTube sensation after a popular food blogger visited his home in Nashville’s Tennessee. While the jaw-dropping interiors and exteriors of the house were the major attraction of the video, fans were also concerned about his elder son Dhanoosh, who was seen throughout the video in a wheelchair. Napoleon revealed in the video that the entire house was designed keeping his son in mind and the whole house is wheelchair accessible.

In an interview with The Times Of India, Napoleon said in 2017, “I had cut down on my acting commitments during my years as a politician, but the main reason why I decided to move to the US was for my elder son, who has muscular dystrophy.”

Here’s everything to know about the disease:

According to Mayo Clinic’s website, Muscular Dystrophy is a group of diseases. Those affected by it, suffer progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass. Patients suffering from the disease will have their abnormal genes (mutations) interfere with the production of proteins needed to form healthy muscle. There are many kinds of muscular dystrophy. While the most common variant of the disease begins in childhood, other types surface only during adulthood. While medications and therapy can help manage the symptoms and slow down the disease, there is no cure for it.

In his interview with the TOI, Napoleon said, “In India, other than at the malls, we do not have the facilities that a person like him needs to lead a life like a normal individual. For example, he uses a battery-powered wheelchair, and there are no separate pathways for him to commute on the roads. Here, in the US, he is studying animation in college and can do his tasks without much hindrance.”

About his acting career, the actor had earlier said that he is open to working if the shooting happens in the US. Otherwise, he said that he would rather not do any films as it would stir up his feelings to start acting more. Apart from his career in acting, Napoleon also held top positions in Tamil Nadu politics.